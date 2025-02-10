Sheffield United v Portsmouth flashpoint highlights game shift as rival boss bemoans "awful challenge"

While some players may go to bed the night before a game dreaming of scoring a hat-trick or a long-range screamer, Sydie Peck’s style of play suggests that he rather relishes the chance to make his mark on a game in a slightly different way. That’s not to suggest the Sheffield United youngster is some sort of thug who goes out there looking to purely spoil rather than create.

The former Arsenal youngster is a very talented footballer with the ball at his feet, but it’s fair to say that he doesn’t mind the more combative side of the game either. His second-half introduction on Saturday afternoon was a key turning point in United’s win over Portsmouth, after a lethargic team display that left many Unitedites with a sense of fortune as they shuffled out of Bramall Lane.

Peck was also at the centre of a late flashpoint with a hefty challenge on Pompey man Callum Lang in the closing stages of the game. It was the type of challenge that 10 or 20 years ago would barely raise an eyebrow - Peck getting a lot of the ball and then a fair chunk of Lang on the follow-through as well. But the game has changed and referee Oliver Langford was quick to punish Peck with a yellow card, with Pompey players suggesting it could have been a little bit more serious.

It was a challenge hailed by Unitedites in the stands - and no doubt drew a nod of appreciation from boss Chris Wilder for the commitment - but was less appreciated by those in Pompey blue, with visiting boss John Mousinho branding it “awful” and later taking exception to what he perceived as Langford’s lax approach to refereeing the game.

“I thought it was an awful challenge,” Mousinho said. “One thing I couldn't understand all afternoon was the amount that Sheffield United got away with. It was absolutely ridiculous. We were asking the fourth official that they’d have to referee the game better ... Sorry, the referee had to referee the game better. In the first half, in particular.

“The amount of time Sheffield United [players] got away without getting booked .... It just allowed them into the game. I think it allows players to have confidence to go and do ridiculous tackles like that. It was potential leg-breaking, which he’s lucky he's got away with.”

Three Blades players joined Peck in Langford’s notebook - Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ben Brereton Diaz and Harry Clarke - but the only statistic United will be too concerned with on an afternoon in which the visitors dominated was the final scoreline. Pompey could have easily gone into half-time three goals ahead, with Lang and Connor Ogilvie missing open goals and the superb Josh Murphy striking the bar with a curling effort.

Colby Bishop thought he had put Pompey ahead early in the second half before an offside flag cut short their celebrations and the spirited visitors paid the price for their profligacy when substitutes Rhian Brewster and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi combined for the winner as the Blades kept the pressure on promotion rivals Leeds United and Burnley.