Sheffield United man fires promotion warning as Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland race threatens to go to wire

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Sheffield United switched their attentions to Rob Holding as the winter transfer window creaked towards closing, it was not only the centre-half’s defensive qualities that caught their eye. The 29-year-old also brought some valuable experience to Bramall Lane when he arrived on loan from Crystal Palace for the remainder of what the Blades hoped would be a successful season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s fair to say that his signing was not met with universal acclaim after the Blades were linked with the likes of Jimmy Dunne and Japhet Tanganga, of QPR and Millwall respectively, before making their move for Holding. But his spell on the sidelines at Palace has been just one chapter of a storied career so far which saw him twice win the FA Cup with Arsenal, and Holding impressed Blades fans with a commanding display in the second half of Saturday’s win at Luton Town.

Introduced at half-time for his first proper football in a long time, Holding helped United rack up another clean sheet before his defensive partner Anel Ahmedhodzic turned poacher with a composed finish 11 minutes from time to send the Blades back to the top of the table. That lead may be eradicated tonight when Leeds United respond at home to Sunderland but it was another statement result for the Blades, one which showcased the depth of character in their ranks.

“The main thing is just getting the three points, and we knew it was going to be tough coming down here,” said Holding afterwards. “It's a very tight stadium and a lot of long balls, direct balls, fights for first and second balls. So we had to be up for that and match that. And then we have a bit of quality and we can find a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to the game, when we saw their teamsheet and saw how they were set up, it took us by surprise a bit. So we tried in the first half to play against that, and the gaffer changed it at half-time. I got the call to come on in the middle of a back three, which is something I'm very familiar with. I’ll do anything to help the team, really. Bring a bit of experience there and get the three points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those three points saw United become the first EFL to reach the 70 mark this season and but for their two-point deduction in the summer they would be level at the top with Leeds - who travel to South Yorkshire next Monday for a mouthwatering clash. Speaking at Kenilworth Road boss Chris Wilder rejected the suggestion that his side’s win would pile any more pressure on Daniel Farke’s men, who he is tipping to win the title, and Holding has seen too much in football, even at the relatively tender age of 29, to take anything for granted.

“Being at the top is what it is, we'll see what Leeds do but all we can do is take each game as it comes and concentrate on ourselves,” he warned. “Other stuff will take care of itself but I'd rather have three points on the board today and see what happens Monday.”