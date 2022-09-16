Sheffield United man comments on "incredible" Preston North End stat ahead of Deepdale clash

The table-topping Blades take on a Preston side 12th in the early Championship standings, with just two goals conceded in their nine league games so far - but only three scored at the other end.

United in contrast are the second-meanest and second-highest scorers in the second tier so far this season and travel across the Pennines buoyed further by Tuesday night's stoppage-time victory at Swansea City.

Brewster makes promise over his goal drought ahead of Preston clash

And McCall said of Preston's start: "It's incredible really.

"Nine games, drawn six, scored three and only conceded two. It's an incredible stat.

"We've watched a couple of games back recently, they gave up a lot of possession to Burnley but they didn't have a lot of chances.

"In a couple of games Preston haven't scored, they've had good chances and the 'keepers have made good saves."

Preston will be without boss Ryan Lowe on the touchline after their manager was handed a two-game ban for abusing the referee against Birmingham City earlier this month.

"Ryan won't be in the dugout so that'll take a little bit out of them, but I believe we've sold out and when the lads are in form, you just want the next game.

"But we know we've got to put in a strong performance."