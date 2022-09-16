Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster makes promise over his goal drought ahead of Preston North End clash

The former Liverpool youngster, United's record signing, is yet to hit the back of the net in the league so far this term, after returning to action after the hamstring injury that ended his campaign early last season.

Brewster came off the bench to play a key part in the Blades' win at Swansea on Tuesday night, showing tenacity and a burst of pace to win the ball from former Blade Kyle Naughton and slip in Reda Khadra to score the 94th-minute winner.

Minutes earlier the two almost combined in reverse for a key goal, Khadra's driven cross headed just wide by Brewster on the stretch, but Brewster insists he has no concerns about not getting off the mark yet ahead of tomorrow's trip to Preston North End.

"No, I feel like it's coming," admitted Brewster.

"I had a couple of chances I feel I should have done better with, like the header the other day.

"But it is coming and it's only a matter of time and when I score one, I'll score a few.

"The more you think it's not going to come, it won't. And the more you believe, it will. And once I get one, I think I'll get more."

Rhian Brewster has caught the eye ahead of the trip to Preston North End: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage