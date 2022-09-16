Sheffield United set for injury boost as popular defender returns to training after long absence

Bogle has been missing since February after being forced to go under the knife and correct a knee issue that was restricting his game, leaving George Baldock as the Blades' only senior and recognised right-back for last season's run in and the start of the current campaign.

Now aged 22, Bogle established himself as valuable competition for Baldock down the right and also showed a goal threat with three strikes in his last 11 games before injury struck.

Brewster makes promise over his goal drought ahead of Preston clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogle will remain working at Shirecliffe during the upcoming international break while many of his colleagues - including Greek international Baldock - jet off around the world to represent their countries.

And while McCall, speaking ahead of the trip to Preston North End this weekend, revealed his side suffered no serious injuries from the midweek trip to Swansea, he appeared to dash any hopes that other injured stars including John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens and Ciaran Clark will be seen in and around the Blades' first-team any time soon.

"Jayden Bogle is training with us today, so hopefully we will get a good week behind him," McCall said ahead of the trip to Deepdale.

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United celebrates scoring: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"We hope to have him back in and around it soon, and two or three of the other injured lads will still be another week or two.