Paul Heckingbottom hopes Ben Osborn's injury frustration is behind him after earmarking the versatile star for a potentially key role in Sheffield United's Premier League effort.

The former Nottingham Forest man missed a big chunk of last season through various fitness issues, including a freak accident that curtailed his campaign, but signed a new one-year deal earlier this summer and celebrated his return to action with a goal in United's 2-0 pre-season victory at Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

Osborn's versatility has served him well under three managers at Bramall Lane now but Heckingbottom really expected him to make a big contribution last season after a good warm-up campaign. A succession of frustrating injuries disrupted his progress and Osborn looked desperate to make up for lost time at Chesterfield, getting on the scoresheet after busting a gut to get forward and support Oli McBurnie before some unselfish play from United's second-half skipper left Osborn with a tap-in.

Osborn was utilised in a more advanced role under boss Heckingbottom in the Premier League during his time as caretaker manager and the Blades boss admitted: "We missed Ben for a big part of last season, through different things, so it's great to have him back. He's come back fit.

"There is a lot of talk about how versatile Ozzy is, and that's a big plus for us, of course. But how he trains and how he is about the place is great too and tactically, he gets the game. So hopefully we've got him fit and available all season and he's pushing to start.