Despite insisting he “isn’t bothered” about where the points come from, just so long as Sheffield United collect enough to make sure of promotion, Paul Heckingbottom understands the fact their next four Championship assignments are at home represents an opportunity for his squad to seal its top-flight return before finishing the campaign with trips to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Forced to rearrange their schedule after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, where they meet Manchester City in London next weekend, United contest the first match in what promises to be a pivotal quartet of home matches when Cardiff City visit Bramall Lane on Saturday. That fixture is followed by meetings with Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End before United conclude their 2022/23 programme with games at the John Smith’s Stadium and St Andrews.

Speaking as he began preparing his players for the clash with Cardiff, Heckingbottom attempted to downplay the significance of the way the calendar has fallen following the postponements forced by their march on Wembley.

Home advantage is big for Sheffield United: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“I don’t care where we get them (the points),” the United manager said. “All I’m bothered about is that we do what we need to do. Our record on the road is good. So it’s not all on the ones at our place, because we’ve shown we can win wherever we go.”

Yet, less than a fortnight earlier, Heckingbottom publicly acknowledged the advantages United enjoy when performing in front of their own fans. Citing the atmosphere one of the most partisan crowds in the division can create - “People shouldn’t underestimate what a difference that makes” - the statistics surrounding their season so far also lend weight to the theory that United, second in the table and five points clear of third, can end any hopes Luton Town and Middlesbrough have of finishing as runners-up behind leaders Burnley over the course of the next fortnight. Although his team boast the second best away record in the competition, compared to the fourth on home soil, its win percentage at Bramall Lane (63) is still noticeably higher than on its travels (52). United’s expected goal return and concession rate (2.2/1.1) on home soil is also more impressive than its projections on the road (1.5/1.4). The only area where that trend is reversed is clean sheet returns (42 percent/ 43 percent) and even then the difference is negligible.

Sheffield United's next four Championship matches are at Bramall Lane: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Heckingbottom’s attempts to make light of the difference is understandable, as he attempts to limit the pressure United are under and also limit the psychological damage caused by any possible slip-ups - such as the one his men suffered at Turf Moor on Monday, when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

Battling against relegation, Cardiff should not pose the same threat as Vincent Kompany’s side. But after seeing United gift Burnley both of their goals, following Wes Foderingham’s sending-off, Heckingbottom will have reminded them about the importance of attention to detail during this week’s training sessions at the Randox Health Academy.

“We’d love to try and get it done (promotion) as soon as possible,” he said. “But the main thing is getting it done. I’m not bothered how or when it comes about. Just so long as it does, because there’s a lot of work to do yet.”