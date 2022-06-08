Sheffield United make pledge over women's team as young star signs on for another season

United’s women’s side have gone from strength to strength in recent seasons, finishing seventh in a strong Championship last season under the guidance of the former Leeds United boss.

Liverpool blitzed the league after flexing their financial muscle to earn their place in the WSL next season – a luxury Redfearn doesn’t have, with United still trying to balance the books as a club following the men’s side’s relegation from the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources with knowledge of the process say that it would cost around four times the current expenditure if United reached the WSL, which would mean the transition to a full-time club. Currently, United’s stars are part-time – with midfielder Maddy Cusack, who recently signed a deal to remain with Redfearn’s side next season, working in the club’s marketing department.

“We’re proud of what the women’s team have achieved and we’ll continue to support it,” a United spokesperson said. “There have been a lot of success stories, with international call-ups, and we’re proud of the work that we’ve done to show we’re an equal opportunities club.”

Redfearn received a boost earlier this week when Mia Enderby, the Blades’ young player of the year, signed a deal to remain at United for the 2022/23 campaign.

Neil Redfearn, manager of Sheffield United Women, speaks with Lucy Watson (Jacques Feeney - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Enderby, who turned 17 earlier this week and is a regular in the England U17 squad, said: "I'm really happy to sign for my second season with United.

“It's an amazing bunch of players to be around, they have offered me a lot of help and advice last season and now I can't wait to take that into the new season and hopefully do well."

Redfearn added of the former Leeds forward: "Mia has unbelievable ability. Great finisher, great pace, really good athlete and really aware of other players. She can play across the front three.