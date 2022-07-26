Negotiations between the two clubs appeared to have hit a stumbling block last week, with United manager Paul Heckingbottom appearing to express his frustration at the progress of those talks following his team’s friendlies against Mansfield Town and Barnsley.

But sources on the south coast last night revealed the two clubs are close to reaching agreement over the terms of Khadra’s move, after the player identified Bramall Lane as his preferred destination.

Reda Khadra in action for Blackburn Rovers last season: Saturday February 26, 2022.

Aged 21 and previously of Borussia Dortmund, the German also counted Blackburn Rovers among his list of admirers after impressing on loan at Ewood Park during the previous campaign.

Heckingbottom is now confident of naming the forward in his squad for Monday’s visit to Watford; United’s first match of the new Championship campaign.

Barring any late and unforeseen complications, Khadra will become the fourth new face to join Heckingbottom’s side this summer following the arrivals of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle from Malmo, Newcastle and Manchester City respectively. Adam Davies, the Wales goalkeeper, also rejoined United when the short-term contract he brokered in January expired.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his squad to face Watford next week

Capturing Khadra, one of his leading transfer targets, would represent a major boost to Heckingbottom’s hopes of guiding United’s towards promotion after they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-finals last season.

Reports elsewhere in the media have claimed that Khadra has already completed a large portion of the medical he will be required to pass before being officially unveiled, although this is yet to be officially verified.