The Frenchman, who moved on loan to the rock-bottom Italians on deadline day, is facing a battle to keep them in the division, with the Granata currently eight points adrift of safety.

Even having Franck Ribery in the squad hasn’t helped, with the France legend barely playing this season and there are rumours that he’s about to rip up his contract and retire.

However, Salernitana are going for it, with new director of football Walter Sabatini – who has held similar roles at Inter, Lazio and Roma – bringing in 10 new players during the January transfer window.

Lys Mousset has joined Serie A side Salernitana on loan from Sheffield United

Among those joining Mousset is Emil Bohinen, the son of former Derby County and Nottingham Forest star Lars, who two years ago spent a week at Shirecliffe on a trial basis in the hope of impressing then boss Chris Wilder.

Nothing came of that spell in Sheffield and Bohinen would go on to sign for CSKA Moscow from Stabæk before moving on loan to Salernitana, who have an option to buy the Norway under 21 international.

For Mousset it’s the chance of a fresh start after falling foul of the intensity of training at United where he struggled to stay fit.

"It's a new experience for me. I've seen the scenes, there are good people here, good fun as well, so I think it will be a good experience,” he said on his arrival in Salerno.

"I expect first (for the team) to stay in Serie A, and try to help the team to do the best. I hope the fans will keep supporting us even if we are bottom of the league. Keep going and we are going to keep going as well as a team.”