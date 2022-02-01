Luke Freeman: Sheffield United midfielder joins fellow Blade at Millwall

The Sheffield United midfielder was subject of interest from Luton Town and the Lions on deadline day, with a late bid made for his services just as the window closed.

Millwall and United were unable to announce the move because a backlog at the EFL over loan transfers had caused a delay, however the paperwork had gone through on time and Freeman’s move to London was confirmed on Tuesday evening by both clubs.

Luke Freeman has moved to Millwall on loan from Sheffield United

The 29-year-old had made just eight appearances for the Blades this season, largely from the bench and four of them in cup competitions.

Signed from QPR upon United’s return to the Premier League in 2019, primarily to replace Mark Duffy, Freeman started the season in the middle of the park, making his Blades in the opening match of the season against Bournemouth.

However, from then on, due to the form of John Lundstram, Ollie Norwood and John Fleck in midfield, and a slight tactical switch, Freeman was unable to nail down a regular place in the team and the following season was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest.

While at the City Ground, he suffered from a previously wrongly diagnosed hernia injury and while Forest had the option to sign Freeman on a permanent contract, they didn’t take it up and he returned to Bramall Lane.

It was always unlikely he would squeeze his way into the Blades’ starting XI and a move to Millwall will be seen as best for all parties.