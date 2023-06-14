There’s a staggering $3,150,000 up for grabs should the Blades superfan manage to win the US Open for the second year running.

British golf star and sheffield-united/sheffield-united-supporter-matt-fitzpatrick-shows-off-us-open-trophy-to-blades-stars-3772506" title="Sheffield United supporter Matt Fitzpatrick shows off US Open trophy to Blades stars"> Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick will begin his defence of the US Open title as the Los Angeles Country Club this week.

The 28-year-old from Sheffield turned the heads of the sporting world when he won the prestigious tournament in Brookline, Massachusetts last year and took home the huge $3,150,000 prize money that comes with the triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fairytale victory for the Blades lover, who had won the US Amateur tournament on the same Boston course nine years earlier. Fitzpatrick is one of the frontrunners to win the US Open again this year but will have stiff competition from top-ranking Scottie Scheffler and second-ranked John Rham, as well as PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and familiar face Rory McIlroy.

The golfer will be cheered on by golf fans at home in the UK and none more so than in his Sheffield hometown. After winning the US Open last year, the football fan compared his victory story to that of Sheffield United.

Fitzpatrick said: "Not to compare it to my football team, but I feel I'm the same deal. Not expected to do well, not expected to succeed.

"I've won a Major today. I work hard for it and that's the mentality where I grew up, it's not upper class at all. It's an underdog mentality and you work for what you get."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Boxing Day last year, Fitzpatrick paraded the trophy around Bramall Lane to rapturous applause from fellow fans.

Famous Blades manager Neil Warnock is one of many who are big fans of Fitzpatrick's game, admitting he shed a tear watching the Yorkshireman win last year.

Matt Fitzpatrick parades his US Open trophy at Bramall Lane (Image: Getty Images)

Warnock told TalkSPORT : "When I was watching it - I had a little fiver each-way bet and I've stuck by you in tournaments when you've come close - I don't know how your family coped with that!

"Let alone you, with a club in your hand, in a bunker, knowing you had to get it on the green. The emotion that I felt! I was crying my eyes out and I was sat watching television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can't take it away from you. No matter what happens in the rest of your life. It's an amazing achievement. To be a Sheffield United fan as well, wow!"

Since then, Fitzpatrick made headlines by enjoying a game of golf with Welshman and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale earlier this year and admitted that the two athletes have a long-term friendship. When the forward scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United for Spurs in 2021, he sent a cheeky snap of the signed match ball to the golfer.

The golfer also had Blades fans chuckling after Sheffield Wednesday lost their first League 1 play-off leg 4-0 against Peterborough United - although the Owls of course went on to secure promotion.

Writing on Twitter after that match, the US Open champion joked: "Hopefully got my game in good shape for next week and not too many FORE shouts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad