Sheffield Wednesday fans roared as Barry Bannan lifted the League One play-off trophy aloft, but none of them were as happy as those that have been on his journey with him behind the scenes.

Over the past week or so we’ve heard from the mums, dads, wives and partners of a number of Wednesday’s play-off final heroes, with words of pride, love and joy after their loved ones managed to book their spot in the Championship at the end of May.

Now, in the final edition of our ‘To you, from us’ series, we spoke to Chlöe Bannan - who is now as much a part of the furniture as her husband, and can often be seen with their eldest, Elsie, as she sings along as Owls fans chant her dad’s name at Hillsborough.

Here’s what she wanted to say...

To Barry...

Dear Barry… Wow, where do I even begin? From the day that we met in September 2018 I knew you were a special man. We spoke about a lot of things over the coming months, but nothing seemed to put a glint in your eye more than when you spoke about your football.

The passion and drive you have was one of the many things that drew me in. You are so competitive (even with Elsie sometimes!), driven and motivated in everything that you do.

Fast-forward to Wednesday losing to Derby, and the relegation to League One. It was such a dark day in our house. Watching you from home, seeing you crying on the pitch – it was the most devastated that I had seen you. I was heartbroken for you.

After a few days we spoke at length about next moves, and what you wanted to do. Your phone didn’t stop ringing all summer. You had options, you had other clubs wanting to sign you and put you back into the Championship… I could just tell that wasn’t what you wanted.

You had a job to do, a mission to accomplish, it seemed the only right thing was to stay. You made it your mission to take Wednesday back to where they belong, and you felt it was your duty, to repay the club and the fans for all their support and backing. It was an incredible mindset to have after such a big disappointment.

These past two seasons in League One haven’t been easy. One personal event that sticks in my mind is Wilf’s birth, it was traumatic and unexpected. You held my hand so tight the whole time, and you never left my side. You were the rock that I so desperately needed, and I couldn’t have done any of it without you.

Then, the next day, you had Cheltenham away… With the memories of the birth still fresh in your mind you got in your car and left. You still had your professional duty to honour, you are always there when called upon both professionally and in your personal life.

You’ve struggled with the style of play occasionally in League One, and had an injury, but you found your flow and, my God, there have been some of your best performances. The trophies and accolades you have received over the past couple of years have been astounding (we still need to get that trophy cabinet sorted!), and you’ve more than proved yourself. You’ve always been amazing to me, but now everyone else can see it too.

All that hard work paid off eventually. You bloody did it! It wasn’t the easy way, but you did it. Alongside an amazing team the impossible was made possible.

You always told me going up through the play-offs is the best way, and my word were you right! What a day for our family, and most importantly the fans. You had belief from the start, even when it felt like everyone was doubting you and the chips were down, you never ever gave up hope. You’re a true captain and the club is so lucky to have you. The glint in your eye is back, and brighter than ever.

I can’t quite put into words how I’m feeling right now, but one thing I can say is how incredibly proud I am. Me, Elsie and Wilf are the luckiest people in the world. We have a husband and a daddy who takes the lead, is courageous in all parts of his life, and who is loyal to the end. Our babies will have an amazing role model to grow up alongside and look up to.

Well done babe, I can’t wait to see you relax for a few weeks and enjoy some time with us.

Love you so much,

Chloe, Elsie and Wilf xxx