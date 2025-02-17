Sheffield United loan star answers permanent transfer question as he looks to repay Blades’ faith with promotion

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Holding is keen to repay Sheffield United’s faith in him by firing them back to the Premier League, after admitting he is open to the possibility of a permanent switch to Bramall Lane in the summer. The former Arsenal man’s time in exile at Crystal Palace came to an end on transfer deadline day when he made the switch to South Yorkshire on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old impressed Unitedites with a commanding cameo in the second half of Saturday’s win over Luton Town and that will have been a welcome return to the feeling of matchday for a man who played more than 100 times for one of the country’s biggest clubs before a move across London saw his career stall somewhat.

Manager Chris Wilder has already admitted that all his loan singings this season have been made with a potential view for the future if United get where they want to be this season, although for now full focus remains on United’s push for an instant return to the Premier League rather than anything that could happen beyond then.

“I was in a bit of a weird place in my career and I thought I just needed a team to take a chance on me,” Holding admitted after the Luton win sent United five points clear of third-placed Burnley. “I know my abilities and what I can bring to a team, and to be fair to Sheffield United they took a chance because I've not played for so long. If I can repay that, then all the better and that's what I'm going to try and do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding made his United debut as an 82nd-minute substitute the previous weekend against Portsmouth and the 45 minutes at Luton were his first significant ones in senior football since a League Cup tie at Manchester United back in September 2023, which remains his only competitive appearance for Palace.

A huge 502 days separated his last senior game for Palace and his first for United and asked if he was open to staying in South Yorkshire for the longer-term, Holding said: “Potentially. It's gong to be a discussion in the summer and we can see what happens. But it's something I'm sort of enjoying int he moment right now and enjoying this journey with the team. And helping whenever I can.”