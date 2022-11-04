Khadra, on loan at United from Brighton and Hove Albion, was withdrawn just after the half-hour mark of the Blades’ win at Bristol City on Tuesday, after boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted he got his approach wrong and acted decisively.

The manager stressed since that the decision was not reflective of Khadra’s performance at Ashton Gate, but it was undoubtedly the latest frustration for the German youngster after signing for the Blades in the summer.

Khadra’s struggles in some ways echo those of James McAtee earlier in the season after arriving to some fanfare from Manchester City. But although both players have not enjoyed the gametime they – and possibly their parent clubs – would have liked, they are still receiving valuable experience of another kind.

“One hundred per cent,” replied Heckingbottom when asked if the likes of McAtee and Khadra would still learn from having to bide their time for chances.

“When you're a footballer, if you want to get to the top you have to compete against everyone. And if you don’t, you end up falling to a level where it's easy for you and you get picked every week. So it's part and parcel for every player in the Premier League, who wants to get to the top or represent your country.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United chats to boss Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“You fight to get there. You compete to get there. And this no different. No-one's career goes smoothly. There's always ups and downs, and they come at different moments. It's part and parcel.”

Khadra and McAtee, provided he shakes off the after-effects of a horror challenge at City that saw George Tanner deservedly sent off, are expected to form part of the United side that faces league leaders Burnley on Saturday lunchtime and aims to cut the gap between themselves and Vincent Kompany’s side.

Heckingbottom admitted to engaging in regular contact with Brighton over Khadra’s progress in South Yorkshire. “It's just honest, both ways,” he said. “All the time.”