Williams and his team mate Nathaniel Phillips emerged as targets for United earlier this week, when Heckingbottom stepped-up his search for a new centre-half ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

With Phillips reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle, Watford and West Ham, attention at Bramall Lane focused on Williams following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to recall the 20-year-old from a spell with Swansea City.

Although Phillips does seem likely to depart, there have been suggestions that Klopp is minded to keep Williams in the North-West - something Heckingbottom alluded to last night.

Rhys Williams of Liverpool is wanted by Sheffield United: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

“Rhys, I wouldn’t say we’re after him because he’s not our player and he’s not available as it stands as far as we believe,” Heckingbottom said. “But we’ll keep monitoring him.”

Unless United can persuade Klopp to change his mind, Heckingbottom will be left facing a race against time to land one of his other targets before the window closes. After holding talks with John Souttar earlier this month, before the Heart of Midlothian centre-half agreed a pre-contract with Rangers, United’s coaching and recruitment departments have now been instructed to explore temporary deals instead as Heckingbottom attempts to prevent injury or illness hijacking his attempt to lead the club back into the Premier League.

United have prepared for tomorrow’s visit to Peterborough in 12th, albeit with three matches in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield Town who face Stoke City tonight.

Paul Heckingbottom wants to sign a centre-half: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Ideally, we want players to be our players rather than plugging gaps with loans,” Heckingbottom continued. “But that might be a necessity. No, there’s no budget for a permanent as it stands.

“There are plenty of our players who are doing well. The priority is to work with our players.

“Because of where we are short, we are an injury or illness away from being in trouble. We might get ourselves in a great position this season and it would be a crying shame if we can’t capitalise on that because of an injury or an illness. That position could become a real priority.”

Adam Davies signed for Sheffield United from Stoke City this week: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

With Ben Davies and Jack O’Connell both still unavailable for selection, United, who unveiled former Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies yesterday, only have three senior central defenders at their disposal for the trip to London Road.

“No, we are no closer as it stands,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s frustrating obviously. But there’s been lots of different reasons why it’s not got over the line. There’s been a combination of different things, including players changing their minds, players not being allowed out and yes, admittedly, us being a bit slow off the mark and allowing others to jump in ahead of us.”