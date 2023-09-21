News you can trust since 1887
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Sep 2023, 05:30 BST
She's only five - but this young Blade has already notched trips to over 100 Sheffield United games.

The youngster, called Chopsy, has been going to home and away games with dad Mick since she was just five months old, and even turns town birthday party invites to make sure she can get to the match.

Chopsy has inherited her love for football from her dad Mick, 29, who has been a Blades fan his whole life.

Mick said: "Her response to being asked if she wanted to do something was always ‘as long as it’s not on the same day as football!’.

Chopsy at a Sheffield United game. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNSChopsy at a Sheffield United game. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNS
Chopsy at a Sheffield United game. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNS

Mick himself used to go to games with his dad and grandad. He even took Chopsy's mother to an away game for their first date.

Now the Sheffield father-and-daughter dream team go to all the home and away matches. Chopsy's grandad also tags along and sometimes even her great-grandad joins.

Mick said: "We don’t go purely for the football. We go for the father and daughter time together, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Win, lose or draw we always have a fantastic time together. Chops’ attitude even after a defeat is ‘We might have lost but the players tried hard and I had a good time.'"

The young superfan understands some of the rules, with his commentating in her ear to help her understand what's going on. He says she can even explain the offside rule now which he recons is a tricky one to understand.

He added: "Supporting the Blades is amazing, as we are not a ‘big six club’ the players are not chaperoned constantly so Chops gets to meet the players often for hugs."

When the Blades got promoted to the Premier League, Chopsy went to 48 games, travelled 5,360 miles and went to 25 grounds in total.

Chopsy with Sheffield United mascot Captain Blade. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNSChopsy with Sheffield United mascot Captain Blade. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNS
Chopsy with Sheffield United mascot Captain Blade. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNS
A video shows Chopsy, whose last name was withheld, supporting the Blades last season and more recently the team's venture in the Premier League.

In one clip she can be heard reciting her own version of a classic line from the film "Football Factories" about away days.

Chopsy started going to games just before the pandemic lockdown. Mick said: "Chopsy's first visit to Bramall Lane was at five months old, which was followed by more visits before she became a regular.

"Chops attended a few more games before the lockdown occurred which resulted in her singing united songs in front of the TV with dad."

After the lockdown, Chopsy, then three, started going to home games with her dad again but didn't enjoy it. Mick even once had to take her home at halftime.

Family of Sheffield United supporters: Chopsy with her dad Mick (right), grandad Adey (centre) and great-grandad John. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNSFamily of Sheffield United supporters: Chopsy with her dad Mick (right), grandad Adey (centre) and great-grandad John. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNS
Family of Sheffield United supporters: Chopsy with her dad Mick (right), grandad Adey (centre) and great-grandad John. Picture: ChopsysFootballDiary / SWNS

But then in February last year, Mick took Chopsy, then four, to her first away day and she loved it. Mick said: "Chops joined dad on her first away day, of all places going to Millwall!

"Going down for the weekend, doing all the touristy stuff and then going to the football, Chops loved it! The different atmosphere to home games and the respect she got from fellow Blades being a girl and so young. That was when Chops, at the age of four became a ‘home and away supporter’."

Taking Chops to the football has put a completely different on the experience for Chopsy's dad and grandad. Prior to chops joining, after a defeat, there would be quiet journeys home with an air of disappointment in the car.

"Now, with Chops’ fun and always optimistic character it doesn’t take long for all three to be smiling, laughing and singing songs in the car on the way home," added Mick.

Chopsy's family support her ventures across the country supporting her team and just want to see her happy.

Mick said: "The entire family just wants to see Chopsy happy and coming to the football makes her so. Chops loves creating the videos and coming up with different fun ideas.

"Chopsy’s mum took a bit of convincing for her first away day at Millwall. Going to the football has changed so much over the last 20 years and is now much more child-friendly. Chops at five is not phased at all by swearing or shouting and from an early age was taught to ignore naughty words."

Chopsy and her dad are looking forward to the new Premier League season as the Blades have an uphill battle to stay in the top flight of football.

