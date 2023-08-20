Sheffield United have enjoyed great days at Wembley – and we have captured those amazing moments in this gallery.

We have put together a collection of the 24 best pictures we could find showing Blades fans at some of the biggest and most important games in the Bramall Lane club’s illustrious history.

The photographs we have dug out, which you can see below, run from the days of the club’s big Steel City Derby of 1993, right up to the latest Cup semi at the venue, against Mancester City earlier this year. The games are among a number of play-off finals and cup semis the club have contested over the years.

The new season has only just begun, with the Blades back in the Premier League, and there is plenty of football to be played until next May.

But there will be thousands in our city hoping to see the Blades back at the famous stadium again in 2024.

1 . Blades at Wembley We have put together a gallery of 24 great pictures of Sheffield United fans at some of the club's massive matches at Wembley. How many do you remember? Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Fans united in stripes Sheffield United fans with an Owls fan, when the clubs met in the 1993 FA Cup Semi Final Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Huddersfield game Blades fans make their way to Wembley Stadium for the 2012 play off final aginst Huddersfield Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales