Sheffield retro: 12 pictures of classic Sheffield United programmes from 70s, 80s and 90s

12 retro pictures show classic Sheffield United programmes from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including a trip to Spurs

David Kessen
Published 10th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST

It was a mixed era for Blades fans in Sheffield.

The period that ran from the 1970s, 80 and 90s saw Sheffield United drop down from the top flight in the early 70s to the bottom division by the start of the 80s before climbing their way back up to the top flight of English football.

It also saw some memorable players turning out for the club, with names like Tony Currie and  and Alex Sabella in the 70s, and then stars like Brian Deane and Alan Kelly by the 80s and 90s.

For many throughout that period, the matchday programme was a must have item, something to read before the game and at half time - and something to help you understand the games on the half time scoreboard!.

We have put together a gallery of some of those great programmes, mostly from home games, but also a top flight away day. 

How many of this selection do you remember?

1. Blades programmes from the 70s, 80s and 90s

Sheffield United headed to Tottenham on December 23, 1972. Sadly, the Blades line up from a squad that including Tony Currie, taking on a side skipped by future Blades boss Martin Peters, lost 2-0 in this top flight clash.

2. Spurs v Blades, 1972

Sheffield United were in division two when they faced Fulham on October 16, 1976. The game ended a 1-1 draw

3. Blades v Fulham, 1976

Top flight Newcastle United arrived at Bramall Lane on January 8, 1977, with a then second division Blades site taking them on in the FA Cup third round. Blades got a 0-0 draw, but sadly lost the replay 3-1

4. Blades v Newcastle, 1977

