12 retro pictures show classic Sheffield United programmes from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including a trip to Spurs

It was a mixed era for Blades fans in Sheffield.

The period that ran from the 1970s, 80 and 90s saw Sheffield United drop down from the top flight in the early 70s to the bottom division by the start of the 80s before climbing their way back up to the top flight of English football.

It also saw some memorable players turning out for the club, with names like Tony Currie and and Alex Sabella in the 70s, and then stars like Brian Deane and Alan Kelly by the 80s and 90s.

For many throughout that period, the matchday programme was a must have item, something to read before the game and at half time - and something to help you understand the games on the half time scoreboard!.

We have put together a gallery of some of those great programmes, mostly from home games, but also a top flight away day.

How many of this selection do you remember?

Blades programmes from the 70s, 80s and 90s Pictures show 12 Sheffield United programmes, from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including some famous games

Spurs v Blades, 1972 Sheffield United headed to Tottenham on December 23, 1972. Sadly, the Blades line up from a squad that including Tony Currie, taking on a side skipped by future Blades boss Martin Peters, lost 2-0 in this top flight clash.

Blades v Fulham, 1976 Sheffield United were in division two when they faced Fulham on October 16, 1976. The game ended a 1-1 draw