Blades fans in fancy dress at Luton back in 2006Blades fans in fancy dress at Luton back in 2006
Blades fans in fancy dress at Luton back in 2006

15 random old pictures of Sheffield United supporters from The Star's archive

Are you missing heading to Bramall Lane, and the company of friends, family or total strangers watching Sheffield United in action every other week?
By Danny Hall
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

You’re not alone. So here, we dug into our extensive archive to find 15 retro pictures of Blades supporters watching their side.

And don’t worry, it won’t be long until the season starts again.

Can you spot someone you know, or maybe even yourself? Let us know…

Jane and Mark Riddle with children Eleanor 9, and Harry 7.

1. A good hair day

Jane and Mark Riddle with children Eleanor 9, and Harry 7. Photo: Mike Waistell

Young Blades fans from Worksop at the Sheffield United Open Day. 31 July 2004

2. Wave after wave

Young Blades fans from Worksop at the Sheffield United Open Day. 31 July 2004 Photo: Roger Nadal

Paddy Kenny signs the jersey of 10 year old Ryan Goodwin with brother Luke Goodwin, aged 3 and mum Tracy Jackson from the Wybourn, Sheffield.

3. Paddy power

Paddy Kenny signs the jersey of 10 year old Ryan Goodwin with brother Luke Goodwin, aged 3 and mum Tracy Jackson from the Wybourn, Sheffield. Photo: Andrew Partridge

Derek Dooley with fans Reg and Susie Pantling with their cats named after Blades players, Tommy, Bobby and Bladey

4. Feline fine

Derek Dooley with fans Reg and Susie Pantling with their cats named after Blades players, Tommy, Bobby and Bladey Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Related topics:Bramall LaneBlades