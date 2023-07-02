15 random old pictures of Sheffield United supporters from The Star's archive
Are you missing heading to Bramall Lane, and the company of friends, family or total strangers watching Sheffield United in action every other week?
By Danny Hall
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
You’re not alone. So here, we dug into our extensive archive to find 15 retro pictures of Blades supporters watching their side.
And don’t worry, it won’t be long until the season starts again.
Can you spot someone you know, or maybe even yourself? Let us know…
