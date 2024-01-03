Sheffield United's January transfer window plans appear to be gathering pace and Chris Wilder and owner Prince Abdullah appear to be on the same page

The January transfer window has been open for just a few days and already Sheffield United have been linked with a number of players - one of which appears to be quite far down the line.

Reports in Spain suggests that Ben Brereton Diaz will likely be the first one through the day and the Blades have since been linked with moves for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

There has also been talk of interest in Jesse Lingard, likely to be down to Chris Wilder's willingness to bring the former Manchester United midfielder to Bramall Lane during the manager's first spell in charge. Lingard has also been linked with a move to relegation rivals Everton in recent days.

Before that, there was talk of a return for Iliman Ndiaye who has disappiinted at Marseille since his move from United, while former Liverpool forward Roberto Fermino had been somehow mentioned with regards to a potential loan deal from Al-Ahli. Both of those are extremely unlikely.

United fans have also had their say on who they would like see to see the club's hierarchy bring to Bramall Lane

Both Wilder and club owner Prince Abdullah have already spoken about United's early plans in the January transfer window and appear to be singing from the same hymnsheet.

Wilder, for his part, is hopeful that those brought in will be able to strengthen the starting XI, rather than beefing up the squad.

"That's the conversation we've had with the owner, and another conversation I'm having this afternoon," Wilder said last week. "These players have got to go into the first team. There are going to be players who are surplus to requirements who may feel a little bit hard done by, and may not have had the opportunities that others have had.

"But you've got to make quick decisions and gut reactions and feelings in terms of what you want it to look like and what you want the team to look like, in those individual position-specific places. Some of the players we're looking to bring in ... you understand and I understand that it's going to be limited, you can't take a wrecking ball to it. But a lot of work still needs to be done now and going into the summer as well. So we'll be looking.

"It's been different from other windows that I've been in at this football club. When we've been successful we've had to make sure we cover and give good competition in places where we needed it. Now is the time, and I think Prince Abdullah understands that and he's talking about that ... If we do make those decisions, which obviously are still to be made, that we bring players in that are going to be in the starting XI."

Meanwhile, Prince Abdullah is expecting at least two and possibly three new players to be coming in during the window, with no one leaving, unless a big offer comes in for a Blades player.

"I think we will have some players in," the owner added on Blades Ramble. "I would say two or three players. But as I've said, we'll always have the balance, even if we don’t sell any players.

"I don’t think we will sell any players of course, unless we get a very good offer. But we don’t plan to sell any players so I think we’ll get two or three and hopefully they can contribute to the first team. I don’t think we need many like bench players; we need some players who can come in and play. Because if you think about it, when some of our injured players come back, we will have a good bench.