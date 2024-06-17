Getty Images

Sheffield United in transfer market for new players after host of departures after sorry relegation season

Jacob Greaves, the Hull City skipper linked with a move to Sheffield United this summer, has already outlined his ambition to play in the Premier League despite receiving the green light from his chairman to leave the Tigers this summer. Greaves, still only 23 years of age, has established a reputation as one of the best centre-halves in the Championship in recent seasons.

The Blades are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer after the departure of Chris Basham, while skipper John Egan is also facing an uncertain future as he continues his comeback from a season-ending Achilles injury and Anel Ahmedhodzic is expected to move on ahead of the new Championship campaign.

As things stand United, in the midst of a takeover bid by an American-based group, would not be able to afford Greaves but that situation could be altered by a change of control at the top of the club, if the funds at boss Chris Wilder’s disposal are significantly boosted. Hull owner Acun Ilicali poured significant investment into the Tigers last season in a bid to get them promoted but after failing to reach the play-offs, he sacked manager Liam Rosenior and financial rules are now limiting how much more cash Ilicali can plough in.

One option could be to sell to buy, with homegrown favourite Greaves one player who will attract interest this summer. And speaking to our sister paper, the Yorkshire Post, recently, Ilicali revealed: “Greaves wants to play in the Premier League and he's such a nice boy. I love him as a character, he's a real captain and I told him: 'Greaves, we need you, you are so good, please stay with us.'

“But if his brain and soul is completely with another club, we will not stop him. If you ask me do we have the room to buy big transfers, we don't. If one of our players goes we will immediately make another signing, of course, but I don't want them to go because I love all of my players.

“Serious offers will come in the next two or three weeks, I think, because this is what I am getting from Tan [Kesler, vice-chairman] all the time. I will never sell them unless they come and say they want to go. But if they feel they are going to play and be successful, for me their future is always important.”