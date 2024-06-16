Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 21 random retro pictures from our archive

By Danny Hall, Danny Hall
Published 14th Jun 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these brilliant retro photos of Sheffield United fans from down the years

With the new season seemingly ages away, and little by the way of transfer activity at Bramall Lane after the transfer window opened earlier this week, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane with these 21 brilliant, random photos of Sheffield United fans from The Star’s extensive archive.

There are snaps from memorable occasions for United fans, and some that weren’t so good – all part of being a football fan. Can you spot anyone you recognise from over the years, or maybe yourself?

Pictured at Sheffield United are fans with Blades for Fairness posters: Jonny Hall, Mark Woollas, Daniel Scott and Lisa Eklid.

1. Show unfairness the red card

Pictured at Sheffield United are fans with Blades for Fairness posters: Jonny Hall, Mark Woollas, Daniel Scott and Lisa Eklid. | Star

Photo Sales
Late Sheffield United chairman Derek Dooley with fans Reg and Susie Pantling and their cats, named after Blades players, Tommy, Bobby and Bladey

2. Feline fine

Late Sheffield United chairman Derek Dooley with fans Reg and Susie Pantling and their cats, named after Blades players, Tommy, Bobby and Bladey | Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Photo Sales
Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after their side were promoted to the Premier League

3. Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after watching Leeds draw with Villa on TV at Sunday lunchtime confirming Sheffield Uniteds promotion to the Premier League ...Pic Steve Ellis

Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after their side were promoted to the Premier League Photo: Steve Ellis Photography

Photo Sales
Blades fans with Captain Blade

4. Aye aye, captain

Blades fans with Captain Blade Photo: Harry Marshall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.