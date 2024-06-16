With the new season seemingly ages away, and little by the way of transfer activity at Bramall Lane after the transfer window opened earlier this week, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane with these 21 brilliant, random photos of Sheffield United fans from The Star’s extensive archive.
There are snaps from memorable occasions for United fans, and some that weren’t so good – all part of being a football fan. Can you spot anyone you recognise from over the years, or maybe yourself?
1. Show unfairness the red card
Pictured at Sheffield United are fans with Blades for Fairness posters: Jonny Hall, Mark Woollas, Daniel Scott and Lisa Eklid. | Star
2. Feline fine
Late Sheffield United chairman Derek Dooley with fans Reg and Susie Pantling and their cats, named after Blades players, Tommy, Bobby and Bladey | Photo: DEAN ATKINS
3. Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after watching Leeds draw with Villa on TV at Sunday lunchtime confirming Sheffield Uniteds promotion to the Premier League ...Pic Steve Ellis
Blades fans celebrate in the Clubhouse, London Road after their side were promoted to the Premier League Photo: Steve Ellis Photography
4. Aye aye, captain
Blades fans with Captain Blade Photo: Harry Marshall
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.