Sheffield United-linked international defender completes surprise transfer move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Premier League defender of interest to Sheffield United has made the move to France

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the defenders Sheffield United had on their list for a potential move this summer has been struck off after the player completed a move to France.

Andrew Omobamidele is one of a number of central defenders the Blades were looking at as they attempt to fill the void left by the absence of Harry Souttar, who returned to parent club Leicester City having suffered a season-ending injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Blades will now have to look elsewhere, with the Republic of Ireland international making a surprise switch to Strasbroug.

Omobamidele, will leave Nottingham Forest on loan for the remainder of the season with the French side having an option to buy once that deal expires, according to a statement issued by the Premier League side.

Having strengthened the attack with the signings of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz, United will switch their attentions to the centre of defence, potentially a player who can also cover at right back, as well as the midfield with so many players having been involved when they needed a rest, due to injuries in that department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United had been interested in Shea Charles, who had been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but it appears as though the Northern Ireland midfielder is returning to Hillsborough for the remainder of the campaign.