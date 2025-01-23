Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are working hard to secure a return for Shea Charles, and are closing in on a six-figure deal for the midfielder.

The Owls are eager to extend the 21-year-old’s spell at Hillsborough after a superb first half of the season, with Southampton having previously recalled him amid uncertainly over whether Lesley Ugochukwu would be heading back to Chelsea.

It became apparent earlier in the week that that was looking unlikely, though, and Wednesday have since moved quickly to try and get something tied up in order to beat off competition from the likes of Sheffield United and others – helped by the fact that the player himself is eager to remain at S6.

The Star has previously reported that the Owls had been given a deadline before other options started to be explored, and it’s thought that they have indeed come to the party in their negotiations with the Saints as they seek to make sure that the former Manchester City man remains in blue and white for the rest of the season.

It’s thought that a six-figure loan fee is now close to being agreed between the two sides, with Wednesday now confident of being able to get things over the line for their number 44.

Though not a ‘new signing’ per se, a renewed deal for Charles would come as a huge boost to Danny Röhl and the Owls faithful as we head towards the end of the transfer window, and there’s no doubt that their play-off hopes look brighter if he’s on board.