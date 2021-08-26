Sheffield United legend Michael Brown joins calls for Slavisa Jokanovic to be backed in transfer market

After initially targeting five new faces when he took over from Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane, the manager has only seen one arrive so far in the shape of Ben Davies – while one of his key men, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, left recently in a big-money move to Arsenal.

The Blades are certainly cutting things fine if they want to tie up five deals ahead of next Tuesday and former player turned pundit Brown said on Quest: “He does need some help.

“There are concerns about the playing style but I think they’ve been in such a bad position for such a long time, it needs a couple of players in the building to freshen things up.

“There’s nothing better than when you see those players coming in, a little bit of help. The goalkeeper situation as well, is that going to be addressed? There’s money there to spend, so let’s see.”

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Luton Town, Jokanović again reiterated his desire to bring “fresh faces and new blood” to United with Adlène Guedioura, the 35-year-old Algerian international, expected to join the Blades after working with the Serb at Watford and Al Gharafa in Qatar.

Michael Brown in his days at Bramall Lane (Getty)

“I want four or five new players… we urgently need new faces, fresh blood,” Jokanović said.