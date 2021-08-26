Kornell McDonald of Derby County clears from Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

After initially targeting five new signings when he succeeded Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane, Jokanović has been able to bring in only one – Ben Davies, on loan from Liverpool – with now less than a week to go until the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

A number of players previously linked with United have since moved elsewhere, while the Blades’ bid to bring Ronaldo Vieira in on loan from Sampdoria collapsed when some previously-undisclosed issues were discovered during his medical.

Jokanović’s move for Adlène Guedioura, the 35-year-old Algerian international who worked with the Serb during their time at Watford and Qatari club Al Gharafa, appeared to move a step closer when the veteran watched United’s defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend from the Bramall Lane stands.

And, speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Luton Town, Jokanović said: “I want four or five new players. It’s not important if it’s close or not because we’re seven days until the end and we urgently need new faces, fresh blood.

“We need more confidence to be competitive for everything that is ahead of us.”

But after the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, there has been talk of further outs at Bramall Lane after Jebbison, who scored on his full Premier League debut away at Everton last season, was linked with a move to the Toffees.

United previously considered letting the teenager leave on loan, but he is understood to have turned down a temporary move to their sister club Beerschot in Belgium and Leeds have also been credited with an interest in luring him to West Yorkshire.

“I am not thinking about it, I am thinking about the games,” said Jokanović, who started Jebbison in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup win over Derby County before withdrawing him at half-time.

“I believe it was a good opportunity for Jebbo to play the game and interest from another club does not have any influence on myself or my decision. We will see [what happens].