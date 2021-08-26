Slavisa Jokanovic reiterates need for fresh blood at Sheffield United after making claim about Everton, Leeds target Daniel Jebbison
Slavisa Jokanović has reiterated his desire to bring “fresh faces and new blood” to Sheffield United after describing Daniel Jebbison, the teenage striker linked with a £5m move to Everton, as the future of the Blades.
After initially targeting five new signings when he succeeded Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane, Jokanović has been able to bring in only one – Ben Davies, on loan from Liverpool – with now less than a week to go until the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.
A number of players previously linked with United have since moved elsewhere, while the Blades’ bid to bring Ronaldo Vieira in on loan from Sampdoria collapsed when some previously-undisclosed issues were discovered during his medical.
Jokanović’s move for Adlène Guedioura, the 35-year-old Algerian international who worked with the Serb during their time at Watford and Qatari club Al Gharafa, appeared to move a step closer when the veteran watched United’s defeat to Huddersfield Town last weekend from the Bramall Lane stands.
And, speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Luton Town, Jokanović said: “I want four or five new players. It’s not important if it’s close or not because we’re seven days until the end and we urgently need new faces, fresh blood.
“We need more confidence to be competitive for everything that is ahead of us.”
But after the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, there has been talk of further outs at Bramall Lane after Jebbison, who scored on his full Premier League debut away at Everton last season, was linked with a move to the Toffees.
United previously considered letting the teenager leave on loan, but he is understood to have turned down a temporary move to their sister club Beerschot in Belgium and Leeds have also been credited with an interest in luring him to West Yorkshire.
“I am not thinking about it, I am thinking about the games,” said Jokanović, who started Jebbison in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup win over Derby County before withdrawing him at half-time.
“I believe it was a good opportunity for Jebbo to play the game and interest from another club does not have any influence on myself or my decision. We will see [what happens].
“Jebbo can be our future, I am not thinking about selling him. I don’t know right now what will happen but I repeat, he can be a good future for Sheffield United.”