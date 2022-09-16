News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United legend Alan Kelly discusses "bond" with Blades ahead of Preston clash

Legendary goalkeeper Alan Kelly has spoken of his “bond” with Sheffield United ahead of their clash with another club close to his heart in Preston North End tomorrow.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:30 pm
Kelly played over 200 times for the Blades after moving to South Yorkshire from Preston, where he played almost 150 games and where his dad Alan Snr. is regarded a legendary figure to this day.

Now goalkeeping coach at Everton, Kelly still keeps close tabs on the fortunes of both clubs and said on the eve of the fixture: “I spent around 14 years of my 20-odd-year career playing at Preston North End and Sheffield United.

“First and foremost I’m born and bred in Preston, raised here and born into the club, so that’s always there, but you’ve got to have respect for whoever you represent.

“I think if people know you give your all when you’re playing, and that you work hard and try to do the right thing, then I think fans will recognise that and look at that.

“If you give that respect and effort to the clubs you play for, they’re happy to welcome you back, and that’s an ethos I’ve always adhered to.

“When you get that bond with a club, it stays with you for life.”

Alan Kelly pictured in his days with Sheffield United

United are expected, as usual, to bring good away numbers to Deepdale and Kelly added: “When you’re out there as a player, knowing you’ve got a vocal set of home fans behind you, and large groups of away supporters like Sheffield United have, it makes for a fantastic atmosphere."

