Sheffield United legend Alan Kelly discusses "bond" with Blades ahead of Preston clash

Kelly played over 200 times for the Blades after moving to South Yorkshire from Preston, where he played almost 150 games and where his dad Alan Snr. is regarded a legendary figure to this day.

Now goalkeeping coach at Everton, Kelly still keeps close tabs on the fortunes of both clubs and said on the eve of the fixture: “I spent around 14 years of my 20-odd-year career playing at Preston North End and Sheffield United.

“First and foremost I’m born and bred in Preston, raised here and born into the club, so that’s always there, but you’ve got to have respect for whoever you represent.

“I think if people know you give your all when you’re playing, and that you work hard and try to do the right thing, then I think fans will recognise that and look at that.

“If you give that respect and effort to the clubs you play for, they’re happy to welcome you back, and that’s an ethos I’ve always adhered to.

“When you get that bond with a club, it stays with you for life.”

Alan Kelly pictured in his days with Sheffield United