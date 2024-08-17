Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder’s verdict as Sheffield United surrender control to pick up just a point from QPR clash

A frustrated Chris Wilder admitted that his Sheffield United players went “off-plan” as they surrendered a 2-0 lead at home to Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane today. The Blades were cruising after going two ahead after just 13 minutes but failed to retain their dominance after that point.

Wilder admitted there were warning signs at half-time and QPR pulled one back through a simple Jimmy Dunne header from a corner, before a mix-up in the 88th minute between United’s Harrison Burrows and Jack Robinson opened the door for Lyndon Dykes to rescue a point for the away side, who also finished with 10 men after sub Jack Colback was sent off five minutes earlier.

The late frustration was palpable at full-time, with even a smattering of boos emenating from the Kop, but in the bigger picture it is four points from six to open the season with some encouraging signs of things coming together with a new group, with Gus Hamer’s connection with Callum O’Hare evident once again.

“We left the door open,” said Wilder, who agreed that United’s frustration was largely self-inflicted. We had a fabulous start, a fabulous atmosphere at the start and we just went off plan. Went individual, lost control of the game. It ended up being a game of basketball.

“It wasn't like we were being pummelled, Davo [Adam Davies] didn't have a lot to do anyway but it wasn't the control we should have had when you go 2-0 up in a game and keep doing the right things. We started doing things we shouldn't have done, and I think the big word is control. And we didn't have that. Even though we still created a couple of bits.

“I didn't think we were in a great place at half-time, or not in the place I beleve we should have been, and the second half was prety similar. They started really well and got themselves back in it and then it was a tight game. But saying that when you get to the last couple of minutes and they're down to 10 men, you should take the game away from them.”

United had chances to extend their lead but couldn’t get the third goal that perhaps would have killed the game off, before Rangers began their comeback. “When you make a mistake like we did, allowing them that one last opportunity to get something from the game, they took it,” Wilder added.

“I think you've got to give credit to the opposition, even at 2-0 they had a foothold in the game and especially when it went to 2-1. There was always that chance that they created something out of nothing, or we made a mistake. And unfortunately we made that mistake that they punished.”