Exciting Sheffield United youngster commits future to Blades after impressive full debut

Sydie Peck has promised Sheffield United supporters that the best is yet to come after the exciting teenager committed his future to Bramall Lane. The 19-year-old impressed Blades fans with a superb full debut in victory over Wrexham in midweek, after making his Championship bow on the opening day of the new season away at Preston North End.

Peck was named man of the match as United beat the League One side 4-2 to set up a second-round clash with neighbours Barnsley, a game in which Peck - along with fellow youngsters including Louie Marsh and Femi Seriki - may receive another chance to catch the eye.

After arriving at United following his departure from Arsenal back in 2021, Peck has graduated through the United ranks and has now signed a new four-year contract, tying him to Bramall Lane until at least 2028. “I'm delighted with the new deal,” the former England youth international said.

“Since coming here at 16, I've always said that it felt like home, so I'm pleased to sign. I made my debut against Brentford, which was a proud moment for me and my family.

“The other night against Wrexham, to get my first start, a win and get through to the next round, it was fantastic. There's still a lot for me to do. I've made a couple of stepping stones so far but there is a lot more to come.”

United chief Chris Wilder, who gave Peck his senior Blades debut last season against the Bees in the Premier League, said: “Sydie has impressed since arriving at the club, progressing through the system. We have been speaking to him and his representatives for a number of weeks with the aim of rewarding him for an excellent pre-season.

“Blades fans will have been impressed with his performance in midweek and now the emphasis is on him to continue to improve in and around the first team.”

For United the focus is on tying down their impressive young players, with Oliver Arblaster, Seriki and Andre Brooks amongst those to have committed their futures to Bramall Lane recently. Will Osula was also tied down to a long-term deal, which gave United the power in negotiations with Newcastle United before the Danish youth international was sold for an initial £10m fee earlier this summer.

“We're all protected with the young players which is really important,” said Wilder ahead of this afternoon’s clash with QPR at Bramall Lane. “We're bang on that now in terms of looking at situations, with long-term contracts. We're all tied up and we're on the ball with that. We understand how important that is for us to protect ourselves.”