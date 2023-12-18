"Serial winner" ex-Sheffield United, Leeds United man lands first managerial job at National League side
Former Sheffield United skipper described as "unanimous choice" after landing first managerial role
Michael Doyle, the former Sheffield United captain, has taken charge of his first training session at Woking FC after being appointed as the National League side's new manager. The midfielder, who played almost 200 times for the Blades, was described as the "unanimous choice" for his first managerial job by Woking's selection committee.
Formerly assistant manager at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers, Irishman Doyle returned to another of his former clubs Portsmouth as a development coach before being unveiled over the weekend. Ian Dyer, who served as caretaker manager, will resume his role as assistant manager under Doyle, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2024/25.
“After an exhaustive manager search which included interviewing numerous candidates with impressive CVs, Michael Doyle was the unanimous choice of our selection committee,” said Woking chief executive John Katz. “Michael Doyle is a serial winner and will bring that enthusiasm with him to the changing room and the dugout.
The key issue in Ndiaye's Bramall Lane return after Marseille talk “We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment. Michael is a young, ambitious, and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this Club needs to regain – ambition and dynamism. We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward. “Throughout the interview process, Michael’s alignment with the Club’s core values of hard work, humility, and class were evident. His commitment to expanding the team’s presence in our community by playing exciting football on the pitch and building community off the pitch fits the Club’s ethos."
Doyle watched his new side over the weekend as they beat Dorking 2-1. “I was glad to be at the game," he said. “It was an important result first and foremost after the loss midweek. There’s plenty to build on now going into next week and through the remainder of the season. “Woking is a great club with a rich history. I’m looking forward to working Ian and the backroom staff, with the players and the people behind the scenes. I’m also really excited to grow the club in the community and help strengthen and grow our bonds with organisations in and around Woking."