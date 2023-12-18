The Irishman played over 200 games for the Blades in the middle of midfield, captaining them to the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Bramall Lane. Now 41, he was most recently assistant head coach at Forest Green Rovers before leaving earlier this year

Michael Doyle, the former Sheffield United captain, has taken charge of his first training session at Woking FC after being appointed as the National League side's new manager. The midfielder, who played almost 200 times for the Blades, was described as the "unanimous choice" for his first managerial job by Woking's selection committee.

Formerly assistant manager at Notts County and Forest Green Rovers, Irishman Doyle returned to another of his former clubs Portsmouth as a development coach before being unveiled over the weekend. Ian Dyer, who served as caretaker manager, will resume his role as assistant manager under Doyle, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2024/25.

“After an exhaustive manager search which included interviewing numerous candidates with impressive CVs, Michael Doyle was the unanimous choice of our selection committee,” said Woking chief executive John Katz. “Michael Doyle is a serial winner and will bring that enthusiasm with him to the changing room and the dugout.

"We had the option to be safe or to be bold, and we took the decision to be bold with this appointment. Michael is a young, ambitious, and dynamic manager, and our decision to be bold represents what this Club needs to regain – ambition and dynamism. We believe in his track record of success in the Football League, how he wants his Woking team to play, and his plan to move the club forward. "Throughout the interview process, Michael's alignment with the Club's core values of hard work, humility, and class were evident. His commitment to expanding the team's presence in our community by playing exciting football on the pitch and building community off the pitch fits the Club's ethos."