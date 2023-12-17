1 . 'Inexperience'

That, in a nutshell, was the big factor in United's defeat here, according to boss Chris Wilder. Of the starting XI only Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Oli McBurnie played a real part the last time United were in the Premier League, with the rest learning on the job in terms of what it takes to compete at this level. For almost an hour they did that before what the manager described as a "mad 15 minutes" in the second half when his side decided to chase the game, opening it up for Chelsea and making it the game they would have wanted. In the first half United were smart with their press, picking their moments to be aggressive and jump on Chelsea and otherwise letting them have the ball in non-threatening areas. But in the second half they couldn't keep that same discipline and as Wilder said, when the likes of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are running at you then it spells trouble...