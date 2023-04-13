Sheffield United boss makes a brutally frank admission about promotion prize

All of the hard work Sheffield United have completed over the course of the past 17 months will count for “nothing” unless they secure promotion from the Championship this season, Paul Heckingbottom has admitted.

Second in the table and five points clear of third place with six league matches remaining, United enter Saturday’s game against Cardiff City on course to regain Premier League status after being beaten in the play-offs last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s squad have won 57 percent of their matches since the 45-year-old’s appointment in November 2021 and know that now, unlike last term, they are masters of their own destiny.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the meeting with the visitors from Wales, Heckingbottom insisted United can take confidence from the fact they have performed consistently well over such a long period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But making no attempt to downplay the significance of the prize his team is playing for, he said: “We’ve worked hard, every game, every moment and every month. Our form has been pretty consistent over a long period but, because we didn’t win anything last year, we had to sustain that and it’s not come about easily. That’s taken a lot of commitment. But it will mean nothing if we can’t see the job through and get it done. We need to accumulate as many points as possible and get them as quickly as possible.”

United are strong favourites to beat City, who arrive at Bramall Lane ranked 21st and fighting against relegation. But Sabri Lamouchi’s men will be buoyed by the fact that Heckingbottom will be without first choice goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the lunchtime clash, after he was sent-off during the first-half of Monday’s defeat by leaders Burnley. However, defender Max Lowe could return to action after recovering from illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United face Cardiff City this weekend: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With Adam Davies set to deputise for Foderingham, Heckingbottom said: “Adam is ready, He has had some big moments, The fact he’s had a run and some cup games, that has helped. It’s for moments like this. He’s had a lot of games in this league and a lot of big games.”

“Lowey is back, he’s trained fully today,” Heckingbottom added. “He was running earlier in the week and now he’s just done the full session.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad