Sheffield United new kit: Will it be as good as these classics?

The Blades have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Adidas since 2014 but a new era is on the way.

Errea work or have recently worked with names including Queens Park Rangers, Walsall, Port Vale and Parma in recent years and are probably best known in the UK for a lengthy team-up with Middlesbrough which lasted between 1994 and 2009.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing successful partnership with adidas over the past 8 years. We would like to thank the whole adidas global team for the great work they have put into the kit design process and their amazing support throughout our partnership,” said Blades Head of commercial, Paul Reeves earlier this week.

United have had some beautiful kits through the years and some, well, some have been not so memorable.

It’s all a matter of taste, though, and we’ve dipped into the archives to pick out 10 of our favourites, in no particular order.

Some you’ll like and some you wont. Some will bring back great memories, some will fill you with dread!

1. Admiral - 1977/78 We're going way back with this one, so excuse the lack of colour. It's very much of it's time but Admiral kits in the 70s have a quality about them that just screams nostalgia. Just about the right amount of black, too.

2. Umbro - 1994/95 It's arguable that the stripes are a little thin but it's made up by the red on the shoulders. A classic shirt and the bold sponsor fits it well in an era when shirts were getting 'busy'

3. Umbro - 1992/94 United got the laces treatment from Umbro as the kit makers went retro on a number of teams. The Blades were a little different to the rest, though - Manchester United and Ipswich had a similar laced-up look - in that they had the round neck 'grandad' collar. Still a fans' favourite

4. Umbro - 1989/91 Our archives only had black and white pictures of this kit and they really didn't do it justice so we've had to show the recently reproduced one. When released and used in the late 80s/early 90s it was the most forward-thinking shirt around, literally designed to dazzle at a time when shirts were still very conservative in colour. It has stood the test of time