Sheffield United confirm departure of Jack Robinson to Birmingham City
Sheffield United skipper Jack Robinson has made an expected move away from Bramall Lane, joining big spending Birmingham City for on a two-year deal.
Robinson has been the subject of interest from a number of Championship teams this summer, including Watford and Wrexham and it had been widely anticipated that he would leave before the transfer window closed.
United brought in central defenders Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee on deadline day, adding to the capture of Japhet Tanganga last week and Tyler Bindon early in the window.
MORE: Sheffield United beat transfer deadline with late move for £10m defender to complete final-day hat-trick
Robinson was signed by Chris Wilder from Nottingham Forest at the beginning of 2020 and would go on to make 162 appearances, scoring seven goals.
He was a key figure in the promotion team of 2022-23 and despite a torrid campaign for the team in the top flight, Robinson would pick up a number of Player of the Year awards.