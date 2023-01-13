Anel Ahmedhodzic has discovered the perfect recipe for success at Sheffield United, according to his manager Paul Heckingbottom.

After missing last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Millwall, the Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half is expected to return to the starting eleven when United resume their push for promotion from the Championship with a game against Stoke City tomorrow.

Heckingbottom’s marquee signing of the close season, indeed the only player United signed who commanded a transfer fee, Ahmedhodzic is fast emerging as one of the most influential members of a squad which enters the meeting with Alex Neil’s side ranked second in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the player recently becoming a father, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Anel has settled really well. He’s settled into the football club and the surroundings here really well and, just as importantly, he’s also settled into the city which is really good. His family has settled too and he’s got that drive to be successful for us and also for Bosnia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Family and football,” added Heckingbottom. “That’s the ideal combination to have for anyone, isn’t it?”

As well as being an accomplished defender, Ahmedhodzic has also proved adept at going forward too, scoring four goals in his 21 outings for United since completing a £3m move from Malmo. That combination of solidity and attacking flair means he is ideally suited to the 3-5-2 system Heckingbottom prefers to employ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the desire the 45-year-old cited as one of his best attributes, Ahmedhodzic said: “I wanted to play (at Millwall). I don’t like being rested and I wanted to be out there. But I understand why I wasn’t.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic (centre) celebrates with his Sheffield United team mates Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad