News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United: 'It's perfect' - Why Anel Ahmedhodzic is performing so well at Bramall Lane

Anel Ahmedhodzic has discovered the perfect recipe for success at Sheffield United, according to his manager Paul Heckingbottom.

By James Shield
53 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:39am

After missing last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Millwall, the Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half is expected to return to the starting eleven when United resume their push for promotion from the Championship with a game against Stoke City tomorrow.

Heckingbottom’s marquee signing of the close season, indeed the only player United signed who commanded a transfer fee, Ahmedhodzic is fast emerging as one of the most influential members of a squad which enters the meeting with Alex Neil’s side ranked second in the table.

Hide Ad

With the player recently becoming a father, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Anel has settled really well. He’s settled into the football club and the surroundings here really well and, just as importantly, he’s also settled into the city which is really good. His family has settled too and he’s got that drive to be successful for us and also for Bosnia.”

Most Popular
Hide Ad

“Family and football,” added Heckingbottom. “That’s the ideal combination to have for anyone, isn’t it?”

As well as being an accomplished defender, Ahmedhodzic has also proved adept at going forward too, scoring four goals in his 21 outings for United since completing a £3m move from Malmo. That combination of solidity and attacking flair means he is ideally suited to the 3-5-2 system Heckingbottom prefers to employ.

Hide Ad

Highlighting the desire the 45-year-old cited as one of his best attributes, Ahmedhodzic said: “I wanted to play (at Millwall). I don’t like being rested and I wanted to be out there. But I understand why I wasn’t.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic (centre) celebrates with his Sheffield United team mates Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Hide Ad
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says the centre-half is settled on and off the pitch at Bramall Lane: George Wood/Getty Images
Paul HeckingbottomBramall LaneMillwallStoke City