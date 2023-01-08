Sheffield United advanced to the next round of the FA Cup following a 2-0 win over Millwall at The Den.

The Star’s James Shield identifies five key talking points to emerge from a game settled by goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle.

United can be flexible: Heckingbottom has favoured a 3-5-2 formation since taking charge, calculating the strategy which delivered so much success under Chris Wilder brings the best out of the players at the club’s disposal. But he has introduced a few of his own tweaks too, and insisted that United were actually operating with a three-pronged attack for much of their outing in south London. The change, which he outlined afterwards, was a response to a pattern both the 45-year-old and his coaching staff have noticed in the Championship of late, whereby opponents change their own approach in order to negate United’s strengths. Their efficiency at Millwall bodes well for the future when Heckingbottom’s men focus again on their primary objective: Gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Jebbison listens: Sometimes it is easy to forget the centre-forward, who scored the first of United’s two goals during their victory over Gary Rowett’s side, is still only 19-years-old. Heckingbottom recently challenged him, albeit in the most diplomatic fashion possible, to begin building upon the promise he showed on his full top-flight debut for the club two seasons ago. After an impressive cameo at QPR five days earlier, Jebbison seized the opportunity he was granted here. His strike, the first in a United jersey since that effort at Everton, capped a fine all-round display. With Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster both absent, the latter for the foreseeable future, Jebbison proved he can offer another option in attack.

Defence is the bedrock: Millwall, sixth in the Championship, entered this match with a home record bettered by only one other team in the second tier. Rowett’s men are also renowned for their effectiveness at set-piece situations. But United limited them to only one shot on target all afternoon, which reminds how well they nullified arguably the opposition’s greatest threat. Heckingbottom possesses some irresistible options in attack, despite losing several players to injury. The performance of his rearguard, when United return to league action this weekend, allows those to function to their full potential.

Changes bode well: United made six for this third round tie, compared to the four made by the hosts. But Heckingbottom’s team was still the slicker of the two throughout which, given his repeated warnings that squads rather than starting elevens deliver success, will fill him with confidence moving forward. The volume of injuries United have suffered this term would have derailed most of their nearest rivals. But Heckingbottom’s men enter their next outing, against Stoke City, boasting a nine point lead over third place because of the depth of quality at his disposal.

Some savvy selections: Heckingbottom has made no secret of the fact his objective during this month’s transfer window is not to lose any of his leading names. John Egan, Oliver Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye could all have been rested. By ensuring they are cup tied, the United chief has ensured all three plus Sander Berge and George Baldock, are cup-tied. Which could make them less attractive to domestic suitors.

Iliman Ndiaye played well against Millwall, as Sheffield United reached the FA Cup fourth round: Warren Little/Getty Images

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield