Sheffield United issued with a West Bromwich Albion warning as they look to seal promotion

After hearing Sheffield United midfielder Oli Norwood reveal how Middlesbrough’s celebrations following their victory at Bramall Lane in February made his teammates even more determined to try and win automatic promotion from the Championship, manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted he is desperate not to further incentive West Bromwich Albion ahead of tonight’s match between the two clubs.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Second in the table and four points ahead of third placed Luton Town with four games remaining on their fixture schedule this term, United know a win over the visitors from The Hawthorns will guarantee them Premier League status next season.

Speaking as his squad finalised its preparations for the meeting with Carlos Corberan’s side, Heckingbottom told reporters: “I’m trying to be careful how I answer these questions because if I’m West Brom, and I say something that could be taken the wrong way, then I’m sat there thinking ‘Oh no you’re not. You’re not doing that against us.’ That’s the way we are. The prize here is no different to what the prize has been all the way through and that is to try and win a game of football. That is our focus. And we know it won’t be easy.”

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberán: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesWest Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberán: Pete Norton/Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberán: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Albion are ninth and travel to South Yorkshire chasing play-off qualification. Middlesbrough, who were fancied to overtake United when they beat them two months ago, are no longer able to secure a top two finish following Monday’s loss at Kenilworth Road.

The clash with Albion marks United’s return to action after last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, where they frustrated Pep Guardiola’s men for long periods before succumbing to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick.

Providing an insight into the mindset he wants his players to take into their assignments against Albion, Heckingbottom said: “People keep asking me if I enjoyed Wembley and my answer is ‘no, not really’ because we got beat. All we want to do is win. That's all we've wanted to do all the way through.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"You just can't look forward or beyond what is in front of you. That's not how you get yourself into the type of position we are in now."

