Sheffield United enter tomorrow’s game against West Bromwich Albion with arguably their strongest squad of the season, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted, after watching Enda Stevens edge a step closer towards a return to action.

Four days after facing Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, United face Carlos Corberan’s play-off chasing side knowing that a win will guarantee them automatic promotion back to the Premier League with three matches to spare.

With the on-loan Tommy Doyle and James McAtee both eligible for selection after being prohibited from facing their parent club last weekend, the progress Stevens has made since experiencing what was described as “a set back” in his recovery from a hamstring complaint means Heckingbottom has some tough choices to make for the meeting with the visitors from The Hawthorns.

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens at Wembley: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We’re all good injury-wise,” Heckingbottom said, confirming United collected no fresh fitness issues during the meeting with City. “Everyone who is fit and well are still fit and well.

“Enda trained for a few days before the Wembley game. He would have been in the squad if Anel (Ahmedhodzic) had been forced to go back home.”

With Ahmedhodzic’s wife due to give birth, United’s coaching staff made contingency plans to cope with the Bosnia and Herzegovina defender’s absence had he been forced to leave their hotel in London ahead of the City clash. A similar one has been drafted ahead of Albion’s visit to South Yorkshire.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

“With McAtee and Doyle to come in, we’ve got the most fit players that we’ve had all season probably,” Heckingbottom continued, after being forced to contend with a crippling selection crisis earlier this term. “You know you are going to be leaving out good players. But we have four games left when most other teams have got two. So it’s important that we have them back. We need them all to be out there because there’s still a job to do.”

Second in the table and four points clear of third placed Luton, United host Preston North End after facing Albion before completing their schedule for 2022/23 with assignments at Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

