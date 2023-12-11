Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are unlikely to stand in the way of Ismaila Coulibaly's departure in January if reported transfer interest in the mythical Malian does materialise. The 22-year-old has played seven times for the Blades since joining in 2020, spending large chunks of that time out on loan with sister club Beerschot before returning to Bramall Lane.

Coulibaly has played 90 minutes of football for United this season, in their League Cup defeat to Lincoln City, before he was sidelined with a knee injury. According to a report from Sportbladet Allmänna Idrottsklubben, or AIK as they are more commonly known, are keen on signing Coulibaly on loan in January as sporting director Thomas Berntsen looks to revive their fortunes after finishing 11th in the 2023 season, just three points above the relegation zone.

The new Allsvenskan season begins in April but United will be able to do business in and out during January, when the window opens in three weeks. Boss Wilder admitted recently that he is planning to "wheel and deal" in the window in a bid to free up both squad space and funds and would be unlikely to stand in Coulibaly's way if an approach was received.

Wilder has a meeting with the club's hierarchy this week where he says he will "ask the question" about his level of transfer funds in January, after hinting that he may look to target young loan players to follow the example of James McAtee and Dean Henderson in recent seasons. Speaking to Talksport, he added: "There are players here that we might have to move on, and players that one manager might like and one manager might think are surplus. So we’ll wheel and deal and try and get people through the door, and some might have to go."

