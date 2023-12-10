Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former top ref Mike Dean says Brentford's Frank Onyeka should "100 per cent" have been sent off for a shocking challenge on Vinicius Souza during Sheffield United's victory over the Bees yesterday. Onyeka was only booked by on-field referee Stuart Attwell, who was not referred to his touchline monitor by VAR Rob Jones.

Both players were committed to the tackle with Souza getting to the ball first, with Onyeka following through onto the Brazilian's lower leg with his studs showing. Ref Attwell missed the severity of the foul initially, as did many observers, but replays revealed its severity, with a VAR review seen as a virtual inevitability.

But inexplicably VAR Jones completed his check without referring Attwell to his monitor, with a yellow card shown to Onyeka. To almost compound United's misery Onyeka tested Wes Foderingham with a long-range shot soon after before being replaced at half-time by his manager Thomas Frank, to avoid the risk of a red card.

Watching on on Sky Sports, pundit Sue Smith expressed her surprise that Onyeka had not seen red. "We've watched it a couple of times now and he's lucky to still be on the pitch. I understand why the referee, Stuart Attwell, didn't see it in real-time, because both players are going for the ball and it's really difficult to see. But I think as VAR, if you check that, surely that has to be a red card for me."