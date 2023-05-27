As one former Sheffield United player faces an uncertain future at his latest club following its relegation from Germany’s top-flight, another is almost certainly set for pastures new rather than potentially joining him in Bundesliga 2 next season.

Hertha Berlin, who signed Filip Uremovic on a long term contract last summer following his brief spell at Bramall Lane, have already been condemned to the drop ahead following a catastrophic campaign. Bochum, where Lys Mousset remains under contract despite an uneasy relationship with the powers-that-be in North Rhine-Westphalia, enter this weekend’s final round of domestic fixtures in danger of joining Pai Dardai’s team in the second tier.

Mousset was dispatched to Nimes on loan in January after infuriating coaching staff at the Ruhrstadion with his poor conditioning; something which United also blamed for his failure to build upon the promise he initially showed in South Yorkshire. Whether Bochum survive or not, they are likely to cut ties with the 27-year-old.

Filip Uremovic during his spell with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Uremovic’s situation appears more complex. The Croatian, aged 26, is tied to Hertha until 2026 having elected for a switch to Germany after leaving Rubin Kazan.

Sandro Schwarz, the coach responsible for signing Uremovic, left his position in April. Dardai, Hertha’s most capped ever player, replaced him but an injury, sustained by the defender earlier this month, means the pair have only worked together very briefly.

Uremovic was unveiled by United in March last year after being allowed to suspend his deal in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. He made three starts for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who are now preparing for their return to the Premier League after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.