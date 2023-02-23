News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United injury state of play after Iliman Ndiaye concern and illness pre-Watford

Blades suffered illness and injury concerns ahead of Watford clash

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United have reported a clean bill of health ahead of this weekend's clash with Watford, after some of their players missed training earlier in the week following illness sweeping through the Blades camp.

Most Popular

Iliman Ndiaye, United's Senegalese star, started United's defeat at Millwall on the bench after a thigh issue, and also picked up a knock after a late tackle in the 3-2 defeat at The Den.

United fans reminded of part to play after Millwall “missed chance”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades boss, insisted everyone was "good and fit" ahead of the Watford clash, with United looking to arrest their mini-slump in form after back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Millwall.

"Everyone's good, everyone's fit," Heckingbottom said. "We've had a bit of illness the last couple of weeks, so some boys missed training earlier the week.

Remembering John Motson’s iconic United commentary after death

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But everyone's been on the grass. Iliman picked up a heavy tackle, a late one. But he's fine."

Asked if he may make changes against Slaven Bilić's side at Bramall Lane, ahead of a tough period of fixtures in midweek and on weekends, Heckingbottom admitted: "There probably will be, because we've changed the last couple [of teams].

United star’s “incredible “McAtee verdict after huge turning point

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If we'd had the full squad, we'd have chanced it a little more. It's been a little bit different this week, we've had a full week to recover and we're going into three midweek games. So we'll be using the squad."

WatfordBlades