Blades suffered illness and injury concerns ahead of Watford clash

Sheffield United have reported a clean bill of health ahead of this weekend's clash with Watford, after some of their players missed training earlier in the week following illness sweeping through the Blades camp.

Iliman Ndiaye, United's Senegalese star, started United's defeat at Millwall on the bench after a thigh issue, and also picked up a knock after a late tackle in the 3-2 defeat at The Den.

But Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades boss, insisted everyone was "good and fit" ahead of the Watford clash, with United looking to arrest their mini-slump in form after back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Millwall.

"Everyone's good, everyone's fit," Heckingbottom said. "We've had a bit of illness the last couple of weeks, so some boys missed training earlier the week.

"But everyone's been on the grass. Iliman picked up a heavy tackle, a late one. But he's fine."

Asked if he may make changes against Slaven Bilić's side at Bramall Lane, ahead of a tough period of fixtures in midweek and on weekends, Heckingbottom admitted: "There probably will be, because we've changed the last couple [of teams].

