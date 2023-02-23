Blades face Watford this weekend looking to bounce back from successive defeats

Paul Heckingbottom has reminded Sheffield United supporters of the part they can play in their side's push for the Premier League this season - starting on Saturday in a crunch clash with Watford at Bramall Lane.

The Blades' big lead in the promotion race has been cut to four points after back-to-back defeats in their last two games, with Michael Carrick's side in white-hot form as they look to hunt United down.

Although United still have a better goal difference than Boro, and a game in hand away at Reading next month, the contrast in recent form between the two sides has led to some anxiety amongst sections of the Blades fanbase.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his team to face Watford: Paul Terry / Sportimage

But, speaking ahead of the Hornets' trip to Bramall Lane, those supporters have been reminded of their importance after what Heckingbottom described as a "missed opportunity" in defeat at Millwall last weekend.

"I thought the MIllwall support was excellent, even in the first half," Heckingbottom, whose side twice dragged themselves level before losing 3-2 late on, said. "They could see we were up against it and that's all I could hear.

"We need that at Bramall Lane, from the first whistle. We need to perform for the fans and they need to perform for us. It would have been a massive opportunity at Millwall - for me to be praising the players for their belief and character, and getting three points which I think were there for us.