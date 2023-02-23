Remembering John Motson’s iconic Sheffield United commentary after death, aged 77

Former Sheffield Morning Telegraph journalist turned BBC commentator passes away aged 77

John Motson, best known in Sheffield United circles for his iconic commentary of Tony Currie’s ‘quality goal’ against West Ham, has passed away aged 77.

Motson was a BBC commentary legend and covered 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups, after starting his career at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, Motson hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season and provided the iconic soundtrack to Currie’s goal at home to West Ham almost half a century ago.

“What about that?” roared Motson after Currie ran 50 yards with the ball before finishing past Mervyn Day. “A quality goal by a quality player.”

After the final whistle, Motson interviewed Currie from his vantage point up in the stand - only for the recording to fail, meaning the interview had to be done all over again. “I didn’t mind, though,” admitted Currie. “I was just glad the cameras and John had been there to capture such a special day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motson was always a fan of Currie, a player he told The Athletic in 2020 “should have won more England caps”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His ability on the ball, his confidence and his vision made him such a special midfield player,” Motson added.

“I do remember that day at Bramall Lane. It was a three-sided ground at the time and I was sitting on where the cricket pitch had been. What I said after the goal was the first thing that came into my head. You can’t plan anything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it seems the words stuck. I bumped into Tony at Watford when Sheffield United were the visitors and he reminded me of that quote. At the time, I don’t remember any sort of self-congratulatory feelings, even when millions of people heard it later on Match of the Day.