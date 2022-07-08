Sheffield United in Portugal: Fans will love Anel Ahmedhodzic's answer about his playing style

But the Sheffield United new boy's response, to a question ostensibly designed to discover more about him as a player, may have also provided an insight into why Paul Heckingbottom and Co. were so determined to bring him to Bramall Lane.

"I don't want to talk too much about myself," Ahmedhodžić said to describe his playing style at United's Lisbon training base.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Sheffield United signing Anel Ahmedhodžić at the Blades pre-season training camp in Portugal. Picture: Sheffield United

"But I'm good with the ball, I'm fast."

Cue a little pause and a coy smile. "And I love a slide tackle."

Ahmedhodžić, it transpires, knows more about how United operate than many would have expected for a 23-year-old operating his trade in Sweden and Spain for the last two seasons.

Extensive conversations with boss Paul Heckingbottom before he signed will help. But Ahmedhodžić also seems to possess a basic understanding of the type of characteristics that Unitedites value above all others - the combative streak that saw his fellow Bosnian international Mo Besic become a fan favourite at Bramall Lane despite only making fleeting appearances.

Besic now plays for United's former sister club Ferencváros but many fans still maintain he should have been signed on a permanent deal. With some sections of the Blades support, Ahmedhodžić is already similarly popular player in his own right - although on the back of his impressive potential and performances on the popular Football Manager computer game, rather than any displays so far in the red and white of United.

"I play the game myself and I signed myself. Of course! It's a really good signing!," the defender - who is capable of playing anywhere across the back three and also operating in defensive midfield and is expected to make his Blades debut tonight in a friendly against Casa Pia - added.

"I'm not really good at Football Manager though because of the technical stuff. You have to appoint directors and stuff like that.

"I just want to manage the team.