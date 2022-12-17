Sheffield United are considering the possibility of recalling some of their on-loan players during next month’s transfer window, as Paul Heckingbottom ensures they are equipped to win promotion from the Championship.

In a move which could see the likes of Will Osula, Harrison Neal and Harry Boyes return to Bramall Lane, the United manager told The Star discussions are taking place among his coaching staff about integrating them into the first team squad during the second-half of the campaign.

Despite being second in the table ahead of Monday’s visit to Wigan Athletic, United have been blighted by injuries this term with Heckingbottom recently admitting Boyes and Neal could both have been handed their United debuts before the recent World Cup break because of the club’s extensive casualty list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Sander Berge, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle among those returning to fitness following the pause in the fixture schedule, Heckingbottom was asked if that meant Oliver Arblaster, who started the win over Cardiff City, could be allowed to depart on a temporary basis after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he refused to rule-out the possibility, he told The Star: “We might have to bring people back as well, because we don’t carry big numbers. One of the reasons we don’t do that is because we need to cut our cloth accordingly. But we’ve also been hit by a lot of freaky injuries. There’s no harm in those lads who are already here staying here, as we’ve seen. None whatsoever. But we also have to make sure that we don’t leave ourselves short because of the prize we are chasing.”

Osula, a Denmark under-19 international, has impressed since joining Derby County earlier this term while Boyes has been placed with fellow League One outfit Forest Green Rovers. Neal is gaining experience at Barrow while Sydie Peck, one of the most promising young talents within United’s youth academy, recently moved to Oldham Athletic on a short-term basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s thinking about where the future of players such as Osula and Arblaster lie could be influenced by the fact United are unlikely to embark upon another major recruitment drive until the summer.

“We are aware we might need to send some out,” he said. “But we might also need bodies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Heckingbottom admits Sheffield United might recall players next month: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Sheffield United could draft players back to Bramall Lane: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Boyes progressed through Sheffield United's academy: George Wood/Getty Images