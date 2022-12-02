Eleven per cent of the squad Southgate has taken to Qatar turned professional after graduating from United’s youth system, the joint-highest of any club in the country. That figure rises to 15 per cent if career defining loans are included, with former Liverpool youngster Conor Coady experiencing his first real taste of the senior game during a spell on loan at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessors Davd Weir and Nigel Clough.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defenders Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker all learned their trade at United, before going on to represent clubs including AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Ramsdale returned to United two years ago before being sold to Arsenal.

Separately, a count undertaken by Footy Accumulators has revealed that only two regions - Greater London and the West Midlands - have contributed more to England’s hopes of lifting the trophy than South Yorkshire. John Stone, who was born in Barnsley, has also travelled to the Middle East. Their research also states that, again in terms of birthplace, Sheffield and Coventry are the two most productive cities. Walker and Maguire both hail from the Steel City.

(From top L) England's midfielder #19 Mason Mount, England's midfielder #22 Jude Bellingham, England's defender #06 Harry Maguire, England's goalkeeper #01 Jordan Pickford, England's defender #05 John Stones and England's forward #17 Bukayo Saka, (bottom fromL) England's forward #10 Raheem Sterling, England's defender #12 Kieran Trippier, England's forward #09 Harry Kane, England's midfielder #04 Declan Rice and England's defender #03 Luke Shaw pose ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and USA at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor: Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

United’s Iliman Ndiaye is representing Senegal, and has claimed an assist during the tournament.

England and former Sheffield United defender Kyle Walker. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale of England progressed through Sheffield United's youth system: Michael Steele/Getty Images