Sheffield United: England's World Cup debt of gratitude to Bramall Lane revealed ahead of Senegal clash
As England prepare for their World Cup tie against Senegal on Sunday, the debt of gratitude Gareth Southgate owes Sheffield United can be laid bare.
Eleven per cent of the squad Southgate has taken to Qatar turned professional after graduating from United’s youth system, the joint-highest of any club in the country. That figure rises to 15 per cent if career defining loans are included, with former Liverpool youngster Conor Coady experiencing his first real taste of the senior game during a spell on loan at Bramall Lane under Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessors Davd Weir and Nigel Clough.
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defenders Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker all learned their trade at United, before going on to represent clubs including AFC Bournemouth, Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Ramsdale returned to United two years ago before being sold to Arsenal.
Separately, a count undertaken by Footy Accumulators has revealed that only two regions - Greater London and the West Midlands - have contributed more to England’s hopes of lifting the trophy than South Yorkshire. John Stone, who was born in Barnsley, has also travelled to the Middle East. Their research also states that, again in terms of birthplace, Sheffield and Coventry are the two most productive cities. Walker and Maguire both hail from the Steel City.
United’s Iliman Ndiaye is representing Senegal, and has claimed an assist during the tournament.