The result saw the Blades pass up the chance to go back top of the table and fail to build on the momentum of their remarkable weekend result against Burnley, as Ben Wiles' winner secured a first win at Bramall Lane for the Millers since 1980.

The frustration was compounded by an injury to John Fleck, who came off inside the first 20 minutes with a calf complaint, while Oli McBurnie was seen leaving Bramall Lane wearing a protective boot on after taking a late knock to his ankle. James McAtee, who come off the bench as Fleck's replacement, was also withdrawn late on.

Chris Basham was brought on in midfield after Anel Ahmedhodzic fell ill during the game and was withdrawn and Heckingbottom, who named an unchanging XI from the Burnley game, said: "From the first moment, we didn't play with same pace and energy as we like to and that we normally do.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United outjumps Wes Harding of Rotherham United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"I don't mind changing the team. We are not blessed with options at the minute, that's it.

"People are carrying things, even Macca came on carrying his injury [from Bristol City]. We didn't want to bring him on so early, but Bash is the same with his hip flexor. But that is where we are at.

"That's not an excuse, we just fell below our levels as a group and and as a team and we weren't at our best."