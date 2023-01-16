Iliman Ndiaye, Sheffield United’s leading goalscorer this season, is being assessed by medical staff at the club’s training complex as they attempt to discover the exact nature and extent of the injury which threatens to rule him out of Friday’s game against Hull City.

Ndiaye netted for the 10th time since August during last weekend’s win over Stoke City, before being substituted midway through the second-half and reportedly left the stadium with an ice pack wrapped around a leg.

Although Paul Heckingbottom’s admission that the Senegal international wanted to “carry on” will raise hopes the issue is not serious, the United manager will nevertheless be forced to consider how best to cope in his absence should physiotherapists declare him unavailable to face Liam Rosenior’s side.

“The physios are going to be taking a look at Ili,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “When they’ve done what they have to do, we’ll know what’s going on.”

“He wanted to stay out there, he wanted to carry on,” he added, reflecting upon the decision to withdraw Ndiaye from the action. “But it was decided that wasn’t the best thing to do. We were told not to let that happen.”

Ndiaye has been involved in over a third of the goals United have claimed in all competitions this term, having also claimed seven assists. Heckingbottom’s men, now unbeaten in eight, moved 11 points clear of third place when the 22-year-old, coupled with Jayden Bogle’s brace, laid the foundations for their result against Stoke. Nick Powell struck for the visitors in between Bogle’s strikes.

Despite United’s grip on the second automatic promotion berth, coaching staff will be anxious about the prospect of entering a key run of games without Ndiaye. Heckingbottom highlighted his squad’s ability to seize “big moments” as a key factor behind their win over Alex Neil’s men, who despite languishing at the other end of the table proved tough opposition. Oli McBurnie, who formed an excellent partnership with Ndiaye earlier this term, is receiving treatment for an ankle issue.

“I didn’t speak with Ili afterwards,” Heckingbottom said. “But did see him with a big bag of ice on it (his leg).”

Iliman Ndiaye scored his 10th goal of the season for Sheffield United against Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye is a doubt for Sheffield United's game against Hull City after being injured against Stoke City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

